Two men are accused of raping the same child at different times over the previous five years.
John Maurice Hart, 65, of Marietta, and Luis Ezequiel Juarez, 21, were arrested by Marietta police on March 21, according to jail records.
Both men are also charged with aggravated child molestation, as the girl was under 16 years old when the alleged crimes happened.
Juarez is accused of raping the girl about five years ago in a Marietta apartment, sometime during the summer of 2018, according to the warrant for his arrest.
Juarez admitted to the girl’s accusations when interviewed by police the same day of his arrest, his warrant adds.
Hart is accused of raping the same girl between 2020 and 2022, when she was 11, 12 and 13 years old, his arrest warrant states.
The girl told a children’s advocacy center Hart would rape her while her brother, also a juvenile at the time, watched television, the warrant adds.
The girl also told the center she would not be able to eat unless Hart molested her, police said.
Police also noted the girl was able to describe details about Hart’s house, and when Hart was interviewed by police on March 21, he confirmed being alone with the girl and her brother on numerous occasions, the warrant says.
Police said Hart had pictures of the girl in his home that they discovered while executing a search warrant the same day they interviewed him.
Both Juarez and Hart are being held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.
