Acworth police arrested two juveniles after reports of robberies related to the sale of shoes near the North Cobb Regional Library, the department announced Sunday.
Two different sellers reported being assaulted and robbed as they attempted to sell shoes to buyers they met online in the area near 3535 Old Highway 41, according to a news release from Acworth police.
The first seller was assaulted and robbed on Thursday, police said.
A day later, another seller went to the same location to sell shoes and, after attempting to stop the robbery, was hit in the head with a pistol, police said. The seller was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, police added.
According to Acworth police, the suspects in the case were described as a Black male and Hispanic male. Police said the suspects they arrested are charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault and are being held at the Cobb County Youth Detention Center in Marietta.
Acworth police shared this message in the new release about the robberies:
"The Acworth Police Department would like to remind everyone, when meeting individuals to buy/sell items, use public areas that are well lit and heavily populated. The Acworth Police Department has a designated area for these transactions. Anyone with information on these cases is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, 770-974-1232."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.