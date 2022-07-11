Cobb police at Austell apartment shooting

Cobb police are at the scene of a shooting at the Premier Apartments off of Riverside Parkway in Austell Monday morning. 

 Jake Busch jbusch@mdjonline.com

AUSTELL — Two people are dead and a third in critical condition after a shooting early Monday at a south Cobb apartment complex, police report.

Police responded to the Premier Apartments off of Riverside Parkway in Austell at about 4:20 a.m. Monday.

The arriving officers found three victims, two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene. The third was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Officer Shenise Barner, Cobb police spokesperson, said information about the suspect is unknown at this time.

