Amaya Sands

Amaya Sands

 Cobb County Sheriff’s Department

The three-year-old boy who, on April 1, shot himself in the head with a loaded pistol that his mother left near him is in critical condition, police report.

The boy was in a local children's hospital as of Thursday night, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department. 

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., 22-year-old Amaya Sands left her son unattended at her apartment on the 300 block of Westwood Parkway in Austell, police said, at which point he picked up the gun.

After the incident, Sands allegedly hid the gun and shell casing to prevent or delay her prosecution, according to her arrest warrant.

She faces four charges, including a felony for cruelty to a child and another felony for tampering with evidence.

Sands remains in the Cobb jail with a $20,000 bond as of Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In