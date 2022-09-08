Two Florida men and a Florida woman were arrested Aug. 29 and are accused of breaking into multiple cars in Marietta.
According to a warrant, Cobb County police stopped Silva Orellana, 28, Diego Rivera Acuna, 29, and Yanara Riveros Mendez, 27, for failure to maintain a lane. Officers had witnessed the Kissimmee, Florida, residents load into a GMC Sierra and pull out of the Sope Creek parking lot at 3726 Paper Mill Road, before being stopped by police, according to the warrant.
Officers searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana coming from the floorboards. They found two screwdrivers, one in the back seat and one stuffed underneath the driver’s seat in a tool bag, as well as a cylinder from a vehicle door lock in the glove box, according to the warrant. They also found two THC vape cartridges, an undisclosed amount of marijuana, and four gift cards.
Acuna told police the cylinder was in the car when they rented it, with Mendez and Orellano saying they found them in the bathroom of a truck stop, according to police.
Acuna also told police the gift cards were given to him by a friend, later saying that he found them on the ground as they were walking.
Eventually, they admitted to breaking into cars at local parks, with one break-in happening just minutes before the initial traffic stop was conducted, according to the warrant. They also admitted to a break-in that happened in Florida the weekend before they traveled to Georgia.
The three are each charged with one count of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and one count of loiter prowl. They are each incarcerated at the Cobb County jail on separate $10,000 bonds.
