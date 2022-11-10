A Tennessee man is in jail for allegedly attempting to sell a diamond worth nearly $100,000 to an Acworth Jewelry store.
Brandon McNeece, 41, of Whitwell, Tennessee, is charged with theft by bringing stolen property into Georgia, receiving stolen property and possession of cocaine and meth.
On Nov. 4, Acworth police officers responded to 3150 Cobb Parkway, the business of Celestial Jewelers, in reference to a person attempting to sell a stolen item from Chattanooga, Cpl. Eric Mistretta, an Acworth police spokesperson, said Thursday.
Upon arrival, officers met with the store employees and learned that McNeece attempted to sell a 9.46 carat diamond valued at $95,000 to Celestial Jewelers.
"Upon reviewing a picture of a partial Certificate of Authenticity, the store owners noticed a different name and with an address out of Hixson, Tennessee," Mistretta said.
The store owners contacted the person on the certificate and discovered that the diamond was stolen out of Chattanooga. After further investigating, officers confirmed the diamond was stolen from Chattanooga. Officers also learned that the motorcycle McNeece rode to Acworth was also stolen.
McNeece is currently being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center with a $110,220.00 bond. The Acworth Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to work this case. Anyone information regarding this case is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.
