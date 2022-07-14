Terrill Anton Jones, wanted for fatally shooting Michael Ezzard Jr. at the Five Points Shopping Center in Smyrna on May 16, died while police attempted to take him into custody in Pima County, Arizona, according to the Smyrna Police Department.
In a Facebook post, Smyrna police said they were contacted by the South Tucson Police Department about Jones's death. The post states Jones died Monday after South Tucson tried to apprehend Jones.
In the news release, Smyrna police said the homicide case is now closed. The MDJ has contacted both Smyrna and South Tucson police for more information regarding Jones's death.
A warrant for Jones's arrest was issued by Cobb County court officials in late May. The warrant alleges that Jones shot Ezzard Jr. in the back of the head between 9:40 p.m. and 9:57 p.m. on May 16, and that the two men had an argument prior to the shooting. The warrant also accused Jones of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Earlier this month, Smyrna police asked for the public's help in locating Jones, who they considered "armed and extremely dangerous."
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Jones was released from prison less than a year before the shooting. The department's records indicate Jones was most recently imprisoned in the Effingham County Prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jones's prior convictions also include cocaine and marijuana distribution, crossing a guard line with weapons or drugs and possession by an inmate of prohibited items.
