Police have identified a man who they believe hauled an ATM away from an Acworth food store in May.
According to the Acworth Police Department, 22-year-old Wilbert Demond Holmes, Jr. of Newnan is accused of burglarizing the Texaco Food Mart at 4739 S. Main St. in Acworth on May 25.
The initial news release about the burglary said police officers viewing video surveillance saw a subject forcefully enter the food store after exiting a white Ford Transit U-Haul van. The subject was reported as wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, green pants and black and white shoes.
The release also said the subject "made attempts to remove the ATM that was bolted down inside the business." When the subject failed to remove it, the subject backed the U-Haul into the front of the store and knocked the ATM loose. Police said the subject then loaded the ATM into the back of the U-Haul van and left the scene.
Police said investigators later located the U-Haul at a store on Canton Road, when they confirmed the van as stolen.
In addition to burglary, Acworth police announced Holmes is charged with theft by taking and two counts of criminal damage to property. Acworth police said they worked with the LaGrange Police Department in linking the Acworth burglary with a similar incident in LaGrange.
Holmes was last known to drive a silver 2004 Saturn Ion, Georgia license plate CSG4306, per the most recent release.
Investigators continue to work the case and urge anyone with information related to the case to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.
