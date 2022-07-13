StaffYellow police tape cordons off the area in front of Building 400 of the Premier Apartments in Austell, where a shooting early Monday morning left two people dead and a third with critical injuries.
A car from the Cobb Medical Examiner's Office leaves the scene of the shooting at the Premier Apartments in Austell around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Two people were killed and a third person is in critical condition after the early morning shooting.
A Cobb police vehicle leaves the scene of Monday's shooting at the Premier Apartments in Austell.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
Two people are dead and a third in critical condition after a shooting that occurred early Monday at a south Cobb apartment complex, police report.
Police have arrested a man and charged him with killing two people at a south Cobb apartment complex in a Monday shooting.
Lester Piercefield, 27, was arrested by a SWAT team in Paulding County, the Cobb County Police Department announced.
Piercefield is accused of fatally shooting Lena Wolfe, a 24-year-old Austell woman, and Jeremy Davis, a 27-year-old Carrollton man, at the Premier Apartments off Riverside Parkway. A third woman, Yolanda Spiller, 36, of Austell, was also injured in the shooting.
According to police, officers responded to the scene around 4:20 a.m. Monday after Spiller called 911 to the scene. Officers found Davis and Wolfe dead upon arrival. Spiller, who was reportedly shot in the head, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Officer Shenise Barner, a Cobb police spokesperson, said Wednesday that Spiller is expected to survive her injuries.
“Our detectives worked tirelessly to develop leads and identify the suspect,” Cobb police wrote on social media. “Special thanks to the Paulding County SWAT team for executing the warrant and taking the suspect into physical custody.”
Piercefield has been booked into the Cobb County jail, where he remains. According to jail records, he was arrested around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday and booked into the jail around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Piercefield was arrested by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, per Barner.
The suspect faces two counts of murder and three counts of aggravated assault, Barner said.
Detectives have not yet said what they believe the suspect’s motive to be, or what connection he has to the people who were shot, Barner said. Police do not believe there is another suspect in the incident.
