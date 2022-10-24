Two drivers racing in west Cobb Friday night were arrested after clocking speeds above 130 mph.
According to Powder Springs Police Capt. Anthony Stallings, one of the department's officers was on C.H. James Parkway (US-278) around 11:30 p.m. Friday when he observed two vehicles driving at high speeds.
The officer, while behind the cars, clocked their speeds on his radar at 137 mph and 141 mph, Stallings added.
"He sped up and was broadcasting the information over the radio in an effort to get law enforcement in place to prevent a chase once the traffic stop was initiated," Stallings said.
Both drivers came to a stop on U.S. 278 near Bankhead Highway at a red light, where Stallings said they stopped next to a commercial motor vehicle (truck or van).
The officer in pursuit "finally caught up and took the opportunity to pull in front of the vehicles as back up units arrived, conducted a traffic stop, and arrested both drivers," Stallings said.
Stallings clarified that there was no car chase or use of force, both drivers were adults who complied once stopped, both were arrested for speeding and reckless driving. A Facebook post from Powder Springs police thanked the Austell Police Department for its assistance in helping to stop the speeding.
Stallings said many motorists who the speeding drivers passed yelled out of their car windows at the drivers as they witnessed the arrests.
"The motorists were highly appreciative," Stallings said of the arrests.
