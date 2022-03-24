A man was arrested Sunday and charged with raping two 14-year-old girls in a Kennesaw apartment, according to police.

Mylze Bonds, 24, sexually assaulted the girls at the Kennesaw apartment off Barrett Lakes Boulevard between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a warrant for his arrest.

The warrant states that Bonds committed the alleged crimes at his Kennesaw apartment, though jail records state he is a Stone Mountain resident.

Bonds faces a litany of sex-crime charges, including two felony charges for rape. He is also accused of smoking marijuana with one of the girls and providing her with marijuana. 

As of Thursday, Bonds was being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

