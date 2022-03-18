A Smyrna woman died Thursday after she crashed into a tractor-trailer along I-75 near the Delk Road overpass, according to the Marietta Police Department.

Ay 6:16 a.m., while driving northbound on the interstate in Marietta, Lauren Coyne, 31, lost control of her 2009 Ford Escape and collided with a tractor-trailer, police said.

Coyne was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The tractor-trailer driver, Jerald McKenzie, 51, of Gwinnett County, did not require medical attention.

As Friday afternoon, police had yet to determine what had caused Coyne to lose control of her vehicle, they said. 

The crash remains under investigation, and police are asking with additional information to contact Sergeant B. Honea at (770) 794-5344.

