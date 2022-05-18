A Smyrna man was killed in a wreck while riding his motorcycle on Terrell Mill Road approaching the Interstate 75 north entrance in Marietta on Tuesday night.

Harry Edwards, 42, was driving a motorcycle along Terrell Mill Road just after 8:30 p.m. when he struck a white 2020 Honda CR-V turning left to get onto the interstate, according to Cobb police.

Edwards was ejected from his motorcycle onto the roadway and eventually transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda CR-V, Robin Tawzer, 58, of Canton, was not injured, although the passenger, Randall Tawzer, 52, had a complaint of injuries but refused treatment at the scene, police said.

This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP unit at 770-499-3987.

