A Cobb County jury found a 26-year-old Smyrna man guilty of rape and kidnapping, among other charges, according to the Cobb District Attorney's office.
The charges stem from September 15, 2020, when, around 5:40 a.m., Patrick Anderson II knocked on the door of an apartment on Lakeview Lane, in Vinings. A woman answered and let him borrow her phone to call roadside assistance.
After he completed the call, he turned hostile and tried to force his way inside, but the 22-year-old woman managed to close and lock her door.
The woman left her apartment at about 5:45 a.m. She entered her parked car and sat in the driver’s seat. Before she could lock the door, Anderson opened her back passenger door, entered the car, brandished a knife and told her to drive.
The woman's neighbor called police at 5:50 a.m. to report a kidnapping when she looked out her window and saw Anderson entering the back seat of her neighbor’s car.
Anderson told the woman to park in front of a neighboring apartment building before climbing into the front seat and sexually assaulting her.
At the time of the incident, the woman was wearing an Apple watch, and waited for an opportunity to call 911 from her wrist without Anderson seeing. She would later describe the dispatcher’s voice as “loud enough for Anderson to hear it and freak out.”
Anderson threw her watch on the ground and asked what the call was about. The woman said the watch had answered an incoming call.
Moments later, another vehicle pulled up next to the woman's car, and Anderson searched for his knife, but was unable to find it. He exited the car, taking with him the woman's keys, wallet and Apple watch.
The victim then called police to report the rape, which matched the neighbor’s earlier call and description of him.
The trial team included Assistant District Attorney Sarah Hilleren, Assistant District Attorney Nolan Slifko, Investigator Carol Burkes, and Victim Advocate Kya Davidson. The sentencing for Anderson is set for March 3, with Cobb Superior Court Judge Jason D. Marbutt presiding.
