Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said his office's new south Cobb precinct facility, which enjoyed a ribbon cutting on Thursday, is needed to help fight crime in the area, a statement echoed by other county officials.
"The south side of Cobb County is one of our busiest police precincts," Owens, who commanded the precinct for three years prior to his election as sheriff, told the MDJ. "I understand the complexities and how busy it is here, and this way we can add that additional support to the police department, who need it."
The South Annex precinct, previously a county library, is located on Old Gordon Road in Mableton, next-door to Cobb County Fire Station 1, and backs up to Mableton Parkway.
The two-story building will house eight deputies from the office's Fugitive Apprehension and Support (FAST) unit and eight from its K-9 unit downstairs, while the upstairs will be the base of operations for 18 sheriff's deputies working day and evening shifts, according to precinct Commander Ryan Mehling.
Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield said she and Owens began talking in January 2021 about relocating the sheriff's office's south Cobb precinct from a small, rented storefront near the Cobb Police Training Center on the East-West Connector to the South Annex property.
In early spring 2022, renovations began to transition the property into the sheriff's new south Cobb headquarters. Owens estimates the renovations cost about $100,000.
Sheffield said the precinct is necessary to help reduce crime on and around Riverside Parkway.
"Yes, we want to help reduce crime in this area," added Randy Crider, Cobb's public safety director. "But we also recognize building those relationships within our community is probably most important because the police are the community and the community are the police."
Crider said the new precinct would offer the opportunity for south Cobb residents to build stronger relationships with law enforcement officers.
He also touted the progress made in the partnership between his department and the sheriff's office and expressed excitement at the prospect of a sheriff's precinct accessible to the community. It helps that the precinct, while backing up to Mableton Parkway, has its entrance on a residential street.
The new precinct will also give sheriff's deputies the opportunity to partner with the Cobb Police Department's Violent Incident Prevention and Early Response, or VIPER, unit.
"It'll be very productive," Mehling said of the partnership between the sheriff's FAST unit and Cobb police's VIPER unit, explaining the two are similar and will serve as "force multipliers" for each other.
"They can collaborate together and combine their forces and be twice as productive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.