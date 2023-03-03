Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens is looking for a raise, which Cobb legislators across the aisle agree is necessary.
But a growing chorus of Cobb Republicans, led by state Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, have raised questions about specifics of the proposal from state Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta.
Senate Bill 104 would bring Owens’ salary from $170,000 to $220,000 — a $50,000 raise. If signed into law, it would also let the sheriff recommend salaries for his chief deputy, assistant chief deputy and executive assistant.
Carson said he believes Owens, a Democrat, is “doing a fine job” and needs a salary increase to remain competitive with other counties.
But Carson is hesitant to support the legislation, given the size of the nearly 30% raise. And he also expressed reservations about changing how the salaries of the command staff are determined without a request to do so from the Cobb Board of Commissioners.
Other Republicans in the state House echoed Carson’s concerns.
“It seems the sheriff’s request may be out of touch” in comparison to the salaries of other elected officials in the state, Rep. Jordan Ridley, R-Woodstock, said. He pointed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s $175,000 salary as an example.
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, also offered her skepticism on the sheriff’s request while citing Kemp’s salary for comparison.
“I support our law enforcement officers and believe in competitive pay rates. However, this would be 65% in increases since 2018 for the sheriff,” she said. “It seems a bit much. This is more than we pay the Governor of Georgia. Surely there can be a compromise. I imagine our taxpayers would agree.”
Rhett did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
DeAnna Harris, Owens’ lobbyist, argued last month the additional pay wouldn’t be an added burden to taxpayers.
“I don’t want people to think that this would increase any current taxpayers’ rates at all, because it wouldn’t,” she said. “We have more than enough room in our current budget to be able to implement this.”
Harris said this week Owens is involved in the discussions with House members about his raise. She also said Cobb was the only Georgia county required to get the General Assembly’s approval for the salaries of the sheriff’s command staff.
According to Harris, Owens’ $170,000 salary is less than that of sheriffs in Fulton ($189,000) and Gwinnett ($193,000), though more than DeKalb’s sheriff ($153,000). The Association of County Commissioners of Georgia currently recommends a minimum salary of $136,011 for sheriffs serving counties with 500,000 residents or more, with cost of living and longevity adjustments added atop that figure.
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, told the MDJ she understands hesitation on the part of Carson and others to agree to a raise as significant as $50,000, though she is confident the delegation will be able to strike that compromise on a final number before the session is out.
She noted lawmakers have had to play “catch-up” with elected officials’ salaries in the past, most recently with Commissioner Jerica Richardson’s salary after her predecessor, Bob Ott, refused raises for years.
“It’s not an unprecedented situation that we have to do this kind of catch-up, but this is sort of a catch-up and more, so I think we’ll have more conversations about it,” Anulewicz said of Owens' salary.
Carson likewise said he’s looking for lawmakers to strike a balance with the bill.
"I’m hopeful we can reach a compromise on salary increases for both the sheriff and his staff,” Carson said. "Those discussions are ongoing.”
Owens previously said the raise would bring his pay in line with other top Cobb public safety officials.
Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer earns a salary of $191,908, according to the county, while former Public Safety Director Randy Crider (who retired in December) earned $193,250. Interim Director Bill Johnson earns $190,745.
“That really would really keep me in balance with the chief of police, the director (of public safety), and things of that nature,” Owens said. “As the county and everybody else gets raises, the sheriff doesn’t. All raises I get have to go through the state legislature.”
