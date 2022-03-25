A former pastor at Temple Baptist Church of West Cobb has been accused of sexually abusing three minors over a decades-long period.
Rodney Colston, 64, of Powder Springs, has been arrested and charged with child molestation, according to jail records.
According to a warrant for his arrest, he allegedly sexually abused the minors at his Powder Springs home “dating back several decades.”
All three victims were interviewed and said they were molested by Colston, according to the warrant. Two of the victims reported abuse beyond the statute of limitations. The third victim, however, now 14 years old, said she was abused by Colston approximately seven years ago.
In a phone interview with police, Colston admitted to molesting one of the three victims when she was sleeping on the couch, according to the warrant. A formal interview with Colston was scheduled at the office of the special victims unit, but he later declined after hiring an attorney.
Colston faces a felony charge for child molestation, and was arrested Monday. He was released from the Cobb jail a day later on a $25,000 bond.
Colston became a pastor at the church in 1997, according to his LinkedIn page. When he stepped down was not immediately clear Friday, but a December post on the church’s Facebook page welcomed a new pastor, Josh Hon. The church did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
