One person was killed in an early morning fire at a homeless camp in the Town Center area, according to Cobb police.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 1:15 a.m. Monday, near Interstate 75 at Barrett Parkway. Per police, the fire was burning in a homeless encampment in the woods near the I-75 north off-ramp.
Firefighters extinguished a burning tent and discovered a body, police said. The Cobb police Major Crimes Unit and the Cobb Fire Arson Unit are investigating the incident.
Other details, such as the identity of the deceased, have not yet been released.
Were any police seen in the area? Statistically speaking, when somebody in USA dies by homicide at the hands of a stranger, some police officer is most likely the killer. Georgia State Patrol can be brought in when "no body cam footage" is prescribed for. When there's no body cam footage, that helps know where to start looking for the killer. Before looking anywhere else, take a look at the GSP. It's been this way for so long you can hardly blame the GSP patrol people who are committing these homicides. The patrol officers just think they're following orders clearing so-called "domestic terrorists" (fka "tree huggers") and just doing their jobs and are going home at the end of their shift. That's because they're young and naïve. They're being abused by the system in which they're employed. The management levels of police departments are the ones at fault. The police-mob bosses all know to bring in GSP when homicide is on today's menu. And how does homicide get on today's menu? That happens when the bosses at the private equity firm ratchet up the pressure because profits are at risk. So, exactly who is looking at developing the area where this homeless camp is? Whoever that is, even if a GSP officer started this fire (prescribed poor-house fires, including tents, are routinely achieved "accidentally" via firing a tear gas canister into inflammably flammable living quarters), the private equity boss is your real killer.
