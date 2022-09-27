Police have arrested a Stone Mountain man who they accuse of carjacking an Acworth motorist. The suspect reportedly hid in the backseat of an unattended car, carjacking it after the owner returned.
Myron Baxter Pitts, 38, has been charged with hijacking, theft by taking and simple battery, and the Acworth Police Department has connected him to an unsuccessful carjacking attempt which occurred the same night.
Officers responded to reports of an attempted carjacking around 10 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Acworth Tobacco and Liquor on Cowan Road, according to police.
At the scene, police spoke with Dana Dobbs of Acworth, who said a Black male had approached her vehicle and asked for a ride. After she declined, the man attempted to force his way into her car, police said, but Dobbs was able to push him away, lock the door and call 911.
Police said that as officers were investigating the attempted carjacking, they got another call about a carjacking outside La Bamba Mexican Bar and Grill, located less than a quarter-mile east of the liquor store.
Charles Church told police that when he entered his 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan parked outside La Bamba, a suspect emerged from hiding in the backseat and demanded Church drive toward Interstate 75. Church attempted to remove the suspect from his car but was unsuccessful, police said.
The suspect, later identified by police as Pitts, drove off in Church’s car, police said.
The next morning, the Fairburn Police Department located the stolen car and arrested Pitts, with the assistance of license plate recognition cameras, according to Acworth police.
Acworth police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 770-974-1232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.