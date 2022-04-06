ChastainRoad.jpeg

Cobb DOT posted this traffic camera image, taken at 5:05 p.m., showing police shutting down Chastain Road at I-75 in Kennesaw.

 Cobb DOT

Chastain Road at Interstate 75 is shut down due to an officer-involved shooting, Cobb police said shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Cobb County Department of Transportation posted an image of the Chastain Road bridge over I-75 and said caution tape was being set up.

"Just a guess, but bridge probably won't be reopened for the next couple of hours," Cobb DOT wrote, before advising motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In