Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a location different than where she died.
At 10 a.m. Friday, Acworth police responded to a call at 4920 Ivey Road, where they met the caller and found the dead body of Amanda Sharpe, 40, according to a press release from the Kennesaw Police Department.
Kennesaw police took over the investigation on Saturday after it was determined by police that Sharpe had died at 3027 North Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw and her body had then been moved to the Ivey Road address in Acworth, the release said.
Upon taking over the investigation, Kennesaw police issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Jake Stephen Schell. Schell is charged with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, four counts of financial transaction card theft and numerous drug charges.
According to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Schell is charged with nine felonies, four of which are drug-related, including selling methamphetamine. He is being held at the Cobb Adult Detention Center without bond.
Police said they have not yet determined Sharpe's cause of death, pending investigation by the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office. Kennesaw police urge people with any information about this case to contact Detective Amica at 770-429-4533.
