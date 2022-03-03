Cobb PD logo

Cobb County Police have identified the man who died after crashing his three-wheeler into a mailbox and a tree just after midnight Wednesday.

Antonio Hurks, 39, of Gwinnett, lost control of the vehicle while approaching the Oak Lane and Wyeth Walk intersection in Marietta at 1:11 a.m., according to police.

Hurks was pronounced dead on the scene. His name was initially withheld, pending notification of his next-of-kin. 

