Two Cobb County sheriff's deputies died in the line of duty Thursday night while serving a warrant, a Cobb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.
"Cobb County Sheriff’s SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene. The suspect is barricaded," the spokesperson said in a statement around 9 p.m.
Additional information, including the names of the deputies who were killed, will be released "as it becomes available," the spokesperson said.
There is a heavy police presence in the area around the intersection of John Ward Road and Irwin Road in west Cobb. Roadblocks have been set up in the area. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene, including the sheriff's office, Cobb County police, Marietta police, Powder Springs police and Georgia State Patrol.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the shooting, and GBI units were en route to the scene, GBI Director Mike Register said around 9:20 p.m.
Police agencies and officials from across Cobb expressed their condolences Thursday night, praying for the deputies and their families.
"My heart goes out to the families, friends, and peers of the two Cobb Sheriff deputies that were killed this evening in the line of duty," said Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. "Please keep in mind all those serving to keep our county safe."
