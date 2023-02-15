Cumberland Lodge, 835 S. Cobb Drive
A person was shot at the Cumberland Lodge hotel on South Cobb Drive early Wednesday morning, according to the Cobb County Police Department.
Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to a 911 call about a person shot at the extended stay at 835 S. Cobb Drive, Officer Aaron Wilson, Cobb police spokesperson, told the MDJ.
Wilson said more information about the shooting will be released later today.
Check back for updates.
