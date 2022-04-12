A pedestrian walking on I-75 is in critical condition after being struck by a car just past Windy Hill Road in Smyrna Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes when the pedestrian left the west shoulder and walked out in front of a Chrysler 200.

The pedestrian was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition Tuesday, police said.

After the crash, authorities were at the scene investigating, blocking several lanes of traffic, which caused gridlock for morning commuters in Cobb. The incident is still under investigation.

It is not clear if the driver of the Chrysler, who is uninjured, will face charges.

