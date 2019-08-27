Wilson Tomala, president and owner of Paul Davis of North Atlanta, along with neighboring franchise offices will host a training class in conjunction with a live burn to provide education to graduating cadets and existing fire and emergency service personnel.
The event is limited to emergency service personnel, Cobb County requirements and employees who preregister. The event will be Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cobb County Fire Training Center, 2109 Valor Drive in Marietta.
Two 12-foot by 12-foot burn cells were recently built by the restoration firm to simulate a structural house fire. An accelerant fire will be started in the back corner of the building with one way out. Smoke and fire will billow through the structure making its way to the front door to find oxygen as part of instruction about the third side of the "Fire Triangle."
The local fire department will oversee the live burn demonstration and extinguish the smoke and flames at the site. Two vehicles will also be set ablaze as part of the training class to analyze the different elements which contribute to vehicle fires and ways to ascertain the initial cause.
For more information, call Brad Grimes at 770-985-1727, email brad.grimes@pauldavis.com or visit https://PDNorthAtlanta.com.
