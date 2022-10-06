Law enforcement is actively investigating an incident that occurred on a trail at Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield National Park this week.
A woman jogging with her dog on the south end of the park, near where the trail intersects with John Ward Creek, was approached by a man wearing a ski mask at about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Patrick Gamman, the park's superintendent.
“He did start coming towards her, and she ran away and found some people, which was a really smart thing to do,” Gamman said.
The woman’s husband reported the incident to law enforcement Tuesday evening, at which point Kennesaw Mountain’s U.S. Park Rangers, who work closely with the Cobb County Police Department, opened an investigation, Gamman told the MDJ.
Gamman said park rangers have a “person of interest” in the case, described by the superintendent as an adult Hispanic male, about five feet, nine inches tall, wearing dark clothes and a dark ski mask.
“We are increasing patrols at the south end of the park, we’re trying to have more of a presence down there,” Gamman said. “We’re still keeping up our presence in the rest of the park, but we’re definitely putting on a new focus down there in case somebody’s thinking about coming back and doing anything more.”
Gamman noted the park’s dispatch number for emergencies is also 911. Thanks to good cell reception throughout the park, he added, anyone needing to report an incident should call 911 immediately.
“That dispatch will get the right officers from whatever department to come out there and respond,” Gamman said.
Alex Garcia, the president of the East Cobb Road Runners club, said members of the running group use the park's trails throughout the year. He noted that the club has many female members, who, in addition to Tuesday's incident, were shaken by last month's killing of 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee. Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and mother of two, was kidnapped while running at about 4 a.m. Sept. 2 on the University of Memphis campus, the Associated Press reported.
"We always encourage people to run in groups," Garcia said. "Even the runs that we put together, that are organized runs, are always going to be in a group."
Garcia noted it is much safer to run in a group. News like Tuesday's out of Kennesaw Mountain, he said, serves a reminder for his club's members to keep running with others.
"We do use the mountain, we get out there on the trails, but I don't know any of our members, especially our ladies, that are out there by themselves," Garcia said. "Here, we're so accustomed to feeling safe normally, that you tend to let your guard down, and I think this type of situation ... just brings that back to people's minds."
