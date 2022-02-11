A fourth grade student at North Cobb Christian School died in a house fire in Cartersville early Friday.
According to school officials, 10-year-old Walker Phillips was the lone victim in a fire at 9 Galway Drive. His two siblings, also students at North Cobb Christian, and his grandmother made it out of the house unharmed.
Walker Phillips' parents, Courtney Phillips and Cory Phillips, a former University of Georgia quarterback, left the kids in the care of their grandmother while they were out of state on a skiing trip, Head of School Todd Clingman said Friday.
Julie Bare, Walker Phillips' teacher, said Friday the 10-year-old "was a friend to all."
"He was, I would say, a leader, especially between the boys in our 4th grade. Very athletic, but he was known on the playground to try to include others, especially those who may not have been as athletic as the other kids," she said. "He kind of rooted for the underdog."
Wendy Titus, the lower school's principal, agreed.
"Fourth grade is the top of lower school, and so he was definitely a leader for those in his class and those that were under him," she said. "(He) loved athletics and (was) just very tenderhearted and kind and really showed the love of Jesus to everyone."
Friday afternoon, Cartersville Fire Department Chief Scott Carter said the fire started around 3 a.m. Friday morning, and it took firefighters more than two hours to extinguish it. As of Friday afternoon, they were still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Clingman said the school was notified of the fire around 6 a.m., but "Walker's passing was uncertain for quite a bit of the day." The school invited fourth grade parents to the gym for a "pre-meeting," before their children joined them for a "heartfelt but very honest discussion."
"We felt (that), even though it's hard, you got to be honest with kids," Clingman said.
Walker Phillips is survived by his older siblings Cannon, a sixth grade student, and Aiden, a ninth grade student, and his parents Cory and Courtney.
"I know with the number of families at North Cobb Christian and even in their own neighborhood, there'll be no shortage of options for temporary housing for them," Clingman said, adding the family was in the process of moving to a Marietta house currently under renovation.
Cory Phillips was the last walk-on at the University of Georgia football team to start as quarterback.
Walker Phillips played football too, Clingman said, "just like his daddy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.