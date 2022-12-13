MARIETTA — Cobb’s police chief defended the department’s use of a controversial facial recognition technology Tuesday as county commissioners approved a new contract with firm Clearview AI.
The unanimous vote will extend the department’s use of the technology for three years after an initial trial period, costing the county around $18,000 per year.
Cobb’s use of the technology — which uses artificial intelligence to “scrape” photos across the internet and find possible matches of criminal suspects — will be limited to narrow investigative functions, VanHoozer said. Practices like scanning crowds at public events will be barred under departmental policy, he assured commissioners and the public.
“Nobody wants to live in a police state, including me,” VanHoozer said.
But the unanimous approval by commissioners came over the objections of residents who raised concerns over privacy rights and Clearview’s past legal battles with governments both foreign and domestic. Speakers during public comment argued the surveillance of residents was “unnerving” and unconstitutional.
“I don’t give you permission to own my face,” said Susan Strevens, of Acworth.
Robin Moody, who lives in east Cobb, alleged the technology was unreliable, particularly when identifying non-white individuals.
“I’m not sure if you’re aware of this, but this AI technology has a terrible rate of identifying African Americans,” Moody said.
Clearview, meanwhile, has been the subject of controversy in jurisdictions with more stringent privacy laws. In 2020, the company suspended operations in Canada amid an investigation into its collection of personal information, according to Bloomberg News.
The company purports to have over 30 billion facial images in its database.
Privacy advocates lodged legal complaints against the company with several European nations last year, per the Associated Press, and regulators in the United Kingdom hit Clearview with a multi-million dollar fine earlier this year for collecting billions of images of people’s faces without their consent.
Also this year, Clearview agreed “to permanently stop selling access to its face database to private businesses or individuals around the U.S.,” the AP reported, following a lawsuit in Illinois from the American Civil Liberties Union.
“Allowing Clearview AI to monitor the movement and behavior of every Cobb County citizen and their children every time they step out of their home is wrong,” Moody added.
‘Misconceptions’
VanHoozer, however, said opponents of Clearview had “very large misconceptions” about its use, relying on information that was outdated or based on erroneous media reports.
Actively scanning live video feeds, for example, will be off-limits for Cobb police.
“We’ve seen facial recognition used in Europe to scan audiences coming into sporting events. We oppose that 100%, and would never do it,” VanHoozer said.
The vast majority of uses for the technology will be for identifying suspects based on a single surveillance image, he said. VanHoozer said that there was a murder case that had been open for more than three years, which the department was able to solve in a matter of seconds after running the suspect’s photo through Clearview.
Other uses could include identifying deceased victims or perpetrators of crimes against children like online predators. And a “hit” in the system will not be cause for an arrest, but will be treated like a tip to investigators, the chief said.
Access to the system, meanwhile, will be limited to a select number of trained officers, per a draft policy on the technology’s use provided to the MDJ. Investigators will be required to use a unique login and note the case number for each search, which VanHoozer said should allay concerns around officers using the service for private, non-law enforcement reasons.
As to concerns regarding accuracy, VanHoozer cited testing from the National Institute of Standards and Technology which found Clearview’s algorithm had success rates over 99%.
“That’s been one of the longstanding complaints against facial recognition in general and against Clearview AI,” VanHoozer said of allegations of racial bias, which he argued weren’t accurate. Responding to a question on discrimination from Commissioner Monique Sheffield, he said Clearview’s lowest-performing category was among white people, with a 99.7% accuracy rate.
After nearly an hour of discussion Tuesday, commissioners indicated their concerns had been sufficiently addressed to move forward with the contract.
“I am more worried about this tracking me,” Commissioner Keli Gambrill said, holding up her iPhone, “than the facial recognition.”
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid compared the use of AI to past rollouts of police technology like body-worn cameras, which were met with privacy concerns but have since, she said, proved useful tools.
"I think you've clearly articulated the value of this and how it's helped us become a safer county," she said.
But Cupid said her concerns lay with Clearview as a company, and encouraged the department to maintain strict usage policies.
VanHoozer said he would.
“You’ll watch our policy get tighter, not looser,” he told the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.