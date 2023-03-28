A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car while he was being chased by police in Acworth, the Georgia State Patrol said.
According to police, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing two motorcycles for racing on U.S. Highway 41 in Bartow County when it requested assistance from State Patrol around 9:20 p.m. Monday.
A state trooper responded to the call at Old Alabama Road to intercept the pursuit. When the chase reached the trooper’s location, Bartow sheriff's deputies were pursuing one motorcycle, per State Patrol.
"The motorcycle continued fleeing south on GA 3 at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner," State Patrol said.
The pursuit then continued into Cobb, according to the State Patrol. The motorcycle struck the right side of a Honda Accord as it sped on Cobb Parkway toward the intersection with Acworth Summit Boulevard.
The agency said the motorcycle driver died from his injuries at the scene of the crash, while the passenger of the Honda was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Acworth police said they assisted with managing the scene of the crash and did not have any involvement in the pursuit.
The identities of the motorcyclist and the Honda driver were not released.
