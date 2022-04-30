Marietta fire trucks by Fox-5

At least 15 units were damaged by a fire at a Marietta apartment complex Friday evening. 

 FOX-5 Atlanta

Firefighters spent Friday evening working to extinguish a major fire at a Marietta apartment complex.

The blaze broke out around 7 p.m. in an apartment building in the 2100 block of Windy Hill Road. Firefighters said there were heavy flames and thick smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

At least 15 units were damaged by the fire or were damaged in the fighting of the fire.

No one was injured.

The fire shut down traffic for some time as crews worked to put out the flames.

The Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by the fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In