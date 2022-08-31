Marty Ferrell is set to become the Marietta Police Department's newest chief.
City manager Bill Bruton tapped Ferrell, who has served as the department's interim chief since Feb. 1, for the role at the Marietta City Council’s committee meetings in city hall Tuesday evening.
“It’s a real great honor tonight to be able to make a recommendation for chief of police,” Bruton said. “After a lengthy process of applications we received from all over, plus background checks extensively and then a very thorough set of interviews, I’m very happy to be able to recommend Acting Chief Marty Ferrell as the new chief for the city of Marietta.”
Bruton told the council it is required to wait fourteen days before voting on the recommendation. The city council will hold a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 to approve Ferrell's hiring.
Ferrell, a 32-year veteran of the department, was appointed interim chief following the retirement of longtime chief Dan Flynn.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work in the support services division, investigative services division, and the uniform patrol division,” Ferrell said of his time in the department.
Councilman Andy Morris, representing Ward 4, where Ferrell lives, made the motion for the special called meeting. It was approved unanimously and applause for Ferrell from Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin and the council ensued.
"It's a little hard to judge whether or not we're going to approve this later," councilmember Cheryl Richardson joked after the standing ovation, which also included some hoots and hollers from city leaders.
