A Marietta woman has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery, the Georgia insurance commissioner announced Monday.
Merilyn Enow, 35, is accused of forging her employer's signature on a wage loss document after initiating a wage loss claim to Travelers Insurance between April and December of 2021. According to the insurance commissioner's office, based on information from other letters Enow sent to Travelers, she intended to receive up to $55,000 in payouts, including more than $23,000 for wages lost.
“Ms. Enow submitted a forged wage loss form and select payroll records to allege and misrepresent wages lost stemming from injuries related to a traffic accident,” Commissioner John King said in the release. “Given that she previously received $16,202.70 for injuries and vehicle damages related to this crash, it is clear that the wage loss claim was an attempt to inflate the original claim to receive a higher insurance payout.”
Arrest warrants were issued for Enow in Cobb County on Aug. 23 for insurance fraud, and on the next day for forgery. No record of Enow's arrest is available through the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.
Enow was involved in a traffic crash in September 2020, according to a warrant, and was issued $16,202.70 for vehicle damages and injury following the crash.
The warrant says Enow submitted the wage loss document to Travelers through representatives at Montlick and Associates, a law firm, and on the document said she did not work from Sept. 3, 2020 through Oct. 5, 2020. She allegedly forged the signature of a director of nurse staffing at ATC Healthcare Services-Marietta on the wage loss document.
