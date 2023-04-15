MARIETTA — There’s a new furry friend in town for Marietta students.
Barney, a specially trained black Lab, is a new “crisis response canine” who will help provide support to Marietta City Schools students (and if needed, adults) by showing them some love.
The therapy dog will be assigned to Officer Paul Hill, a Marietta policeman who works as a school resource officer in the city’s elementary schools.
“I realized that we needed more to help our kids with mental illness,” Hill said at a City Council meeting Wednesday. “So, I work a lot with the emotional behavior disorder students and autism students that commonly go into crisis. … Barney is there to help with de-escalations.”
Barney comes from a facility in New Mexico where he was purpose-bred for the job, and trained for two years, learning how to respond to people’s emotional needs.
Police Chief Marty Ferrell said the cost of adding Barney at the schools is being covered by the Marietta City Schools Foundation, a nonprofit which supports the school system.
Ferrell said Barney will only make Hill, already popular among students, more of a celebrity.
“The children in this city love him. … The kids always ask me, ‘Do you know Officer Hill?’” he said.
Barney will also be used in court, where he can sit under the witness stand if a child has to testify.
“He just does things that humans can’t,” Hill said.
Hill said he’s been in situations where it took him three hours to calm down a child who was experiencing a crisis. In a recent situation, Barney was able to do it in seven minutes.
“He’s the most gentle creature that I’ve ever met,” Hill said.
Superintendent Grant Rivera said Barney will be an “innovative and impactful addition” to the school system.
Parents with concerns, such as those whose children have allergies or a fear of dogs, can contact Hill at phill@marietta-city.org.
“We look forward to welcoming Barney into the Blue Devil community!” Rivera wrote.
