For the first time ever, the No. 2 cop in Marietta is a woman.
The Marietta Police Department announced Tuesday that Tanya Twaddell was promoted from major to the position of deputy chief. The deputy chief position was formerly held by Marty Ferrell, who was named the new police chief by the City Council earlier this month.
Twaddell is a MPD veteran of more than 25 years. She has worked as a public information officer, in community outreach, homeland security, office of professional standards, Marietta City Schools narcotics, technology management and honor guard. She sits on the board of the Marietta Police Athletic League, and is co-chair of the Cobb County Abuse Protocol Committee.
Twaddell holds a master's in sociology from Kansas State University. She is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police, the Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officers course and the UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government's Local Management course.
“I am proud and honored to promote Tanya to deputy chief and appreciate her years of service and dedication to our city," Ferrell said in a news release. "She is well deserving of this promotion and consistently exemplifies a “can-do” mindset. I am confident that she will help us reach our vision for the future of the Marietta Police Department.”
(0) comments
