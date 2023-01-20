A Marietta police major was suspended and transferred after an internal investigation spurred by two officers alleged “express or implied racism” toward Black officers under his command, Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell announced Friday.
“Based on the facts and totality of the investigation, I have transferred Major (Patrick) Bonito to a different shift, removed him from leadership of multiple special units, and suspended him for (40) hours without pay,” Ferrell said in his message. “He will also be required to attend multiple training classes related to the findings of the internal affairs investigation.”
Ferrell posted his message on the police department’s Facebook page, noting "some individuals" had been posting on the department’s social media pages about the investigation.
Ferrell said he conducted a thorough investigation following the complaint and found no evidence of any inappropriate actions or comments from Bonito toward any employee. The chief went on to say there are limits to what parts of the investigation can be made public, although numerous employees were interviewed as part of the investigation.
“Major Bonito admitted to stating an inappropriate derogatory racial term, in general, not directed toward any employee, roughly ten years ago. He also admitted to talking about that incident, and his regret for it to coworkers roughly five years ago,” the chief wrote.
Bonito has worked for the Marietta Police Department for 27 years, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, department spokesman. McPhilamy said neither of the two officers who filed the complaint were employed by the department at the time the original incident occurred.
Ferrell ended his message by stating that the Marietta Police Department takes allegations like this “very seriously” and said he appreciates the officers who brought forward their concerns.
“It is unclear who created the anonymous social media accounts and began posting about this serious issue," Ferrell said. "We do not plan to engage anyone in those posts and trust you can see my goal is to be as transparent as possible. Racism will not be tolerated under my command.”
