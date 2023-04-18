What started as a flat tire on Interstate 75 snowballed into a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people Tuesday morning, Marietta police said.
According to investigators, 21-year-old Eduarda Cristina Romano DaSilva, of Marietta, was driving a 2015 Honda Civic northbound on I-75 when she got a flat tire. DaSilva stopped in the far-left lane around 5:15 a.m. near the Delk Road exit.
DaSilva’s car was then struck by a 2017 Toyota Rav4, driven by 59-year-old Victor Parra of Jonesboro, according to police. The Toyota spun out of control and stopped ahead of the Honda, facing the wrong direction.
As DaSilva and Parra exited their cars, a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado crashed into both of them, also striking Parra’s car, police said. The Chevrolet was driven by David West, 72, of Wolcottville, Indiana.
DaSilva and Parra died in the collision, police said. West and his passenger, Cynthia West, 74, sustained minor injuries and were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.
The crash closed I-75 northbound for hours. Police announced shortly before 10 a.m. that the interstate had reopened.
Police initially reported that five vehicles were involved. They later clarified that two cars drove through the area where the wreck occurred and sustained minor damage from the debris. Both drivers stopped and fully cooperated with the investigation, police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact Investigator N. St. Onge at 770-794-5352.
