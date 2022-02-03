A Mableton man was arrested Thursday after allegedly leading Marietta police officers on a car chase down I-75 in which two people were struck by cars.
Police were alerted to the whereabouts of Marquez Wright, 27, after a license plate reader notified them that he was in the area of Delk Road and I-75, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy. Wright had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.
Wright was found sitting in his car in front of the Delk Road Motel 6, and when officers approached, he fled the scene, hitting an officer with his car at low speed (the officer suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized).
Then, while chasing Wright, officers learned a woman called to report her two-month-old baby was still in Wright’s car. Wright stopped his car and fled on foot, and was “taken into custody without further incident” after a tip from nearby construction workers.
As police were pursuing Wright, McPhilamy added, a Marietta officer hit a landscaper while making a turn. The landscaper was transported to Atlanta Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Wright, for his part, asked to be transported to Grady Hospital, though not visibly injured. McPhilamy said Wright would be booked on charges including aggravated assault on an officer and traffic violations, once he was medically cleared.
Booking information for Wright was not available as of press time.
