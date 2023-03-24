A Marietta man has pleaded guilty to operating a Ponzi scheme which defrauded hundreds of investors out of more than $25 million, federal prosecutors announced.
John J. Woods, 58, the former president of Southport Capital and manager of Horizon Private Equity III, LLC, pleaded guilty to a criminal information charging a single offense of wire fraud, according to the office of Ryan Buchanan, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.
“Woods promised investors low-risk investments, profitable returns, and a diversified portfolio, all while secretly using money raised from new investors to primarily pay earlier investors,” Buchanan said. “Investors should respond with caution to financial offers that sound too good to be true and are cloaked in the promise of low risk and high rates of return.”
Prosecutors accuse Woods of operating a Ponzi scheme by soliciting investments for a fund called Horizon Private Equity. Woods and others promised investors returns of six to seven percent, and that the fund was investing in government bonds, stocks and small real estate projects.
In reality, prosecutors said, Woods' portfolio was not diversified, and money from new investors was mainly used to pay returns to earlier investors.
By the end of July 2021, Horizon investors were owed more than $110 million in principal investment amounts. More than 400 investors from at least 20 different states held investments in Horizon, per prosecutors. Losses are still being calculated, but investors have lost at least $25 million because of the scheme.
"As a part of the scheme, Woods caused Horizon to issue monthly statements to investors that fraudulently misled investors by failing to disclose that the Horizon investments had not generated a positive percentage of return sufficient to cover the interest," Buchanan's office said.
Woods was investigated by the FBI and the Securities Exchange Commission.
“It is the FBI’s hope that today’s guilty plea will provide some sense of relief to those victims that have suffered so much by Mr. Woods greed-fueled conduct,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This case serves as another reminder that investors need to be careful, and do their research, when deciding who to trust with their hard-earned money.”
According to Southport Capital's website, Woods is married and a father of four. He was president of Friends of Chastain Park Foundation in Atlanta, served on the Board at 643 Baseball Foundation, and was the chairman of Walton High School Touchdown Club. He was also an investor in the Chattanooga Lookouts, a minor league baseball affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.
Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.