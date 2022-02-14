A 19-year-old Marietta man died Saturday after losing control of his car while racing along South Cobb Drive west of Cobb Parkway, police said.

Edwin Gutierrez lost control of his red 1997 Honda Prelude while attempting to make a left turn, according to police. His car spun out into the opposite lane, crashing into a white 2020 Ford Explorer.

Gutierrez was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he later died. The driver of the Ford Explorer suffered minor injuries which were treatable at the scene.

Police believe Gutierrez was racing with another vehicle before losing control.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

