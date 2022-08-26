A Marietta man convicted of child abuse got 60 years in prison Thursday.
Pedro Tamayo, 31, was sentenced to 3 consecutive counts of 20 years in custody, resulting in a cumulative 60-year custody sentence, in Cobb County Superior Court, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady's office announced in a press release Friday.
According to the release, in June 2018 Tamayo abused the two-year-old son of his girlfriend at the time, Alejandra Lopez. The injured child had a brain injury consistent with violent shaking, as well as bruising all over his body. The child suffered a permanent brain injury as a result of the abuse, the release continued, and Cobb police officers investigating the case determined Tamayo to be the cause of the child's injuries.
After police issued a warrant for Tamayo's arrest, he fled to Texas, where he was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in July 2018. The release added Lopez entered a guilty plea in February 2020 for failing to protect her son and initially lying to law enforcement about Tamayo's involvement in the incident.
On Tuesday, a jury found Tamayo guilty of six counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, and seven counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, the release said.
“The trauma which happened to this child at the hands of this defendant is unspeakable. The only solace is knowing that based on this sentence this defendant will not be free to do this another child,” Broady said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.