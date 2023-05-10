A Marietta man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for causing an August 2021 crash that killed one and injured two more, including his then-fiancée, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. announced Wednesday.
Michael David Lauray, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of first degree vehicular homicide and one count of serious injury by vehicle, with Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard II handing down the sentence.
Lauray's plea stemmed from an August 31, 2021, crash on Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
The crash came after Lauray and his then-fiancée got into an argument over alleged cheating, according to Broady's office. When Lauray asked her to meet him in a nearby Kroger parking lot to discuss their relationship, she did not show, the DA's office added.
His warrant states Lauray threatened over text and verbally to kill her.
Lauray tracked her phone and found her traveling northbound on Powder Springs Street in her Toyota Camry, along with a passenger, 24-year-old Alexus Hickling, according to the DA and Lauray's warrant.
Lauray, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Trax, struck the back driver's side of her Toyota, which then spun counterclockwise into oncoming traffic, where it was T-boned by a 2013 Kia Optima driven by Jodie Wasson, of Austell.
Hickling was killed in the crash, while Lauray's then-fiancée sustained serious injuries, including a liver laceration and a brain bleed. Wasson sustained minor injuries.
Police said Lauray initially left the scene of the crash but returned a short time later, uninjured. His warrant shows he initially gave police false information about what happened.
Detectives located Lauray's vehicle after the crash and found damage to the front right of the car, the DA's office said. After analysis by the Marietta Police Department and GBI, it was determined Lauray's vehicle was involved in the crash.
A search warrant of Lauray's phone also found the argument he and his fiancée were having prior to the crash.
Lauray was initially charged with murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder and hit and run, among other charges.
He was denied bond and has been held at the Cobb jail for 611 days as of Wednesday, according to the Cobb Sheriff's Office.
