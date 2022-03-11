A Marietta man was found guilty on two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation Friday by a Cobb County jury.

Marcelino Rebollar, 49, of Marietta, assaulted a girl between 2014 and 2015 and again in 2018, according to a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested in April 2018. 

A sentence had not been determined as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Cobb District Attorney’s Office.

