Defense attorney Mazi Mazloom sits with his client Daniel Attaway during a probable cause hearing in November 2018. Attaway is charged with murdering his father in the basement of their Hardage Farm home in late September.
Daniel Attaway, the 24-year-old Marietta man accused of the "execution-style" killing of his father, looks down during a probable cause hearing held in November 2018 in Cobb Magistrate Court.
Shaddi Abusaid
Judge Kimberly Childs
Daniel Attaway was sentenced to 25 years in custody after entering a guilty, but mentally ill plea to one count of malice murder on Wednesday for the death of his father, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady said in a Friday night news release.
On September 29, 2018, law enforcement received a 911 call from Daniel Attaway stating someone had shot and killed his father, Douglas Wayne Attaway. The case was investigated by the Marietta Police Department. Daniel Attaway confessed to his mother and sister that he had shot and killed his father. Attaway was arrested on October 1, 2018.
Cobb Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs gave Attaway a 50 sentence, 25 years of which will be spent in custody.
As part of the negotiated plea agreement, Attaway’s 50 sentence includes the requirement of mental health supervision for the duration of his time in custody and on probation, Flynn said in the news release.
After the plea, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Paul Camarillo said, “This is such a tragic case. This family was irrevocably changed by Attaway’s actions. Hopefully, the healing process can now begin for this family.”
