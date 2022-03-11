Abilio Escobar

Abilio Escobar 

 Cobb County Sheriff's Office

A Marietta man was arrested Monday for allegedly molesting a child over a nearly two-year period, according to police.

Abilio Escobar, 49, allegedly molested a child multiple times between January 2020 and November 2021 at his Marietta home, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Escobar faces one felony charge for child molestation. He was released from jail on Thursday on a $25,000 bond.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.