Marietta firefighters responded early Tuesday morning to a house fire on Autumn Chase Court which heavily damaged the home and took an hour to control.
Residents of the home, located near Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, reported hearing small explosions in their garage shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters arrived on scene about 10 minutes later to find heavy flames emanating from the garage, Deputy Fire Marshal Steve Dau told the MDJ.
Dau said firefighters initially entered the house to try and extinguish the blaze, but it quickly tore through the second floor above the garage and then the roof. They left the home, dousing it with water from outside.
Two occupants were evacuated and treated for minor smoke inhalation, but neither had serious injuries, Dau added.
The fire was under control around 5:05 a.m., and its cause is under investigation. That investigation has been hampered, however, as part of the second floor above the garage collapsed.
Firefighters circled back Tuesday afternoon after a small "rekindling" broke out among the embers, which Dau said is not unusual for a blaze of this size.
A fundraiser for the Barrau family, the owners of the house, has been set up on GoFundMe, and can be found at gofund.me/a21ebd58. As of Tuesday evening, the fundraiser had raised more than $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.