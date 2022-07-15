Three months ago, Marietta’s City Council adopted a comprehensive pay study which officials said would promote “internal equity” by better standardizing how the city compensates its employees.
But this week, dozens of Marietta firefighters flooded the council chambers as retired members of the department, drafted as spokesmen, said the new policies have made salaries “highly subjective, inconsistent, and unpredictable.”
Former Marietta firefighter Merv McDonald, who served 20 years, told council members “the results of the study have caused more concern than relief.”
Prepared by outside consultant Evergreen Solutions (costing the city $55,000), the pay plan laid out a broad salary range for each rank within the fire department.
Rank-and-file firefighters, for example, are paid annually between $45,019 and $70,425. Starting pay for public safety employees increased by some 9%, according to City Manager Bill Bruton.
McDonald said the plan didn’t put in place any means for determining where a firefighter lands in that $25,000 range.
“There is no objective method, no formula, no chart, no spreadsheet, etc., that is used to calculate individual salaries,” he said.
Adding to the problems, former employees said, are longstanding issues of compression, which occurs when new hires are making similar wages to experienced employees because the labor market has outpaced an employee’s raises over time.
McDonald said of three recent retirees from the department, none reached the midpoint of the salary range in their 20 years of service.
Ron Presley, another former firefighter, retired from the department April 1. When he stepped down after 20 years on the job, his hourly wage was $18.40. New hires, he said, are now coming in at roughly two dollars less per hour.
“Firefighters, we don't start the job for the money … You're not going to get rich being a firefighter. We know that, we expect that, but I think the biggest problem is the compression issue,” Presley told the MDJ.
Also concerning, McDonald told the council, is that “the fire chief determines the salary for each individual.”
McDonald said he spoke on behalf of firefighters fearing retaliation from Fire Chief Tim Milligan, who controls raises “at his discretion.” One firefighter, McDonald alleged, had his promotion nixed altogether after trying to negotiate his salary.
Asked to respond, Milligan said Friday the minimum salaries are the baseline when the employee receives a promotion, and the department ensures their pay increases by at least 5% to match their peers. Raises are determined “in conjunction with Human Resources and the City Manager,” he said.
“In reviewing our last 20 promotions, almost 2/3 of that group received more than a 5% increase,” Milligan said in email. “Finally, if the person receiving the increase ends up making more than someone in their peer group, those peers will also receive an adjustment to ensure they stay ahead, in pay, from the person being promoted.”
On the compression issue, Milligan said, “We have done a lot of work to eliminate compression within our department, over the last several years, many pay adjustments have been made in an effort to solve this issue. The pay study did help us eliminate compression; at this time, those with more tenure receive a higher salary than those with less tenure.”
Coming during the public comment portion at the tail end of the meeting, council members and Mayor Steve Tumlin didn’t respond to the issues raised by McDonald and others. Tumlin couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.
Councilman Carlyle Kent, who chairs the council’s public safety committee, said this week’s meeting was the first he’d heard of the concerns.
“I thought that everybody was happy and satisfied. This was kind of a shock to me at the council meeting,” he said.
Added Councilman Johnny Walker (the committee’s vice chairman), “I want to be totally fair to these guys. They're the greatest. You know, we have the greatest public safety — fire and police department — in the state, and I want to make sure that they don't go anywhere.”
Walker said he’s not yet sure of the extent of the issues in the department, but is on board with the council taking another pass at the pay issues if needed.
“We've been good about not raising taxes, but public safety is very important in our city. I was all ears the other night,” he added.
Near the meeting’s end, perennial public commenter Don Barth demanded the council take action.
“You live in the city. You want the best, you pay for the best — it’s simple,” said Barth, a Marietta resident. “… Find the money, and pay them the money. Come on!”
