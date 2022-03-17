A GoFundMe has raised more than $35,000 for a Marietta family whose home was decimated in a fire Monday afternoon.
Fire crews arrived at the home off Fairfield Drive in the Indian Hills neighborhood shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, and found a house engulfed in flames.
Photos from the Cobb County Fire Department’s Facebook page showed extensive fire damage and a destroyed property.
Laura Addess, her husband and their four daughters “find themselves without anything to their name,” a GoFundMe spokesperson said in an email, adding Address’ husband had been hospitalized with burns.
As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraising effort, started by Ephraim Silverman, the rabbi at the Chabad of Cobb, had attracted more than 400 donations. The current fundraising goal is $45,000. All funds raised will go directly to the family, according to Silverman.
Almost 30 firefighters were needed to contain the fire, according to a post on the Cobb Fire Department’s Facebook page.
“Our crews responded to multiple calls of a house on fire with thick black smoke,” the post reads. “Crews arrived in less than 5 minutes to see heavy fire on three sides of the structure, thick black smoke, and smoke coming from the eves.”
The department was continuing to investigate the fire, a department spokesperson said Thursday.
