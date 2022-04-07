The Cobb County Police Department said officers shot and killed a man Wednesday who they believe shot at police in a prior incident near Cumberland Mall.
The suspect, Demarco Mauge, 20, of Duluth, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the incident.
At approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, police tried to pull over a Toyota Rav 4 on Chastain Road bridge over Interstate 75 in Kennesaw, according to police. During the stop, Mauge, who was sitting in the passenger seat, displayed a handgun. Multiple officers shot at Mauge.
Neither the driver of the SUV nor any of the officers were injured, Cobb police said. The SUV driver was taken in for questioning, MDJ partner Fox 5 reported.
Mauge is suspected of firing at an off-duty officer who was working a security detail near Cumberland Mall on Sunday. Earlier this week, police said the officer was patrolling a mall parking lot and received a “be on the lookout” message from Cumberland Mall security for two suspicious vehicles.
The officer located one of the vehicles and attempted to speak with the driver, but the driver began driving recklessly through the lot, shot at the officer and fled the area, per police. The officer was not injured.
Acting Cobb Police Chief Stuart Vanhoozer told media Wednesday night that Mauge matched the description of the Cumberland Mall suspect, as did the pistol he was carrying, Fox 5 reported.
The Chastain Road bridge was closed for several hours Wednesday evening as police investigated.
The GBI investigation remains ongoing. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
