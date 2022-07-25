A man suspected in a hit and run Friday that left a father and son in critical condition is in police custody.
The Marietta Police Department announced Sunday they had arrested 19-year-old Horacio Lopez-Vail, who is alleged to have hit the 30-year-old man and his 6-year-old son while they were walking on Chert Road between Roswell and Gresham roads. They said he was arrested around 6 p.m. Saturday evening at a Marietta address.
Marietta police allege Lopez-Vail hit the father and son at roughly 9 p.m. Friday evening and fled the scene without rendering aid to the victims or notifying police of the crash.
The father and son hit by the vehicle sustained life threatening injuries and were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, respectively, and the two victims remained in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon, police said.
Lopez-Vail is charged with four felonies, including two counts each of hit and run resulting in serious injury or death and serious injury by vehicle.
He is also charged with eight misdemeanors, including driving on the wrong side of the road, driving without a license, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, driving while distracted, and duty to report striking a fixed object.
Marietta police said in a news release announcing the arrest they were led to the residence where Lopez-Vail was apprehended by a tip from the public after they had posted a photo of the vehicle used in the crash, a 2009-2013 Toyota Corolla, to social media and local news outlets Saturday afternoon.
Lopez-Vail is being held without bond at the Cobb County Detention Center. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
When they don't have a driver's license, they always hit & run. Send him back home ASAP!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.